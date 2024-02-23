DC Displeased Over Performance Of Price Control Magistrates
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed displeasure over the poor performance of some price control magistrates and directed them to increase inspections in the markets on a daily basis
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed displeasure over the poor performance of some price control magistrates and directed them to increase inspections in the markets on a daily basis.
Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he directed for registration of cases against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities in addition to imposing heavy fines on violators.
He clarified that there is no room in the district for those who do not take steps to provide relief to consumers.
He said that price lists should be displayed in front of the shops for the convenience of the consumers.
Recent Stories
Tunisian imam expelled by France
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers
UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses
DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction
Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched
PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM
Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza
Contraband seized at airport
Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested
UAE Consul General visits PU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers18 minutes ago
-
DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction18 minutes ago
-
Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched18 minutes ago
-
PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody18 minutes ago
-
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM18 minutes ago
-
Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods18 minutes ago
-
Contraband seized at airport18 minutes ago
-
Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested18 minutes ago
-
UAE Consul General visits PU39 minutes ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degree40 minutes ago
-
Concerted efforts needed to bring about positive changing in population trends38 minutes ago
-
Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) performance reviewed38 minutes ago