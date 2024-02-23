DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed displeasure over the poor performance of some price control magistrates and directed them to increase inspections in the markets on a daily basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed displeasure over the poor performance of some price control magistrates and directed them to increase inspections in the markets on a daily basis.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he directed for registration of cases against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities in addition to imposing heavy fines on violators.

He clarified that there is no room in the district for those who do not take steps to provide relief to consumers.

He said that price lists should be displayed in front of the shops for the convenience of the consumers.