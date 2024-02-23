Open Menu

DC Displeased Over Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed displeasure over the poor performance of some price control magistrates and directed them to increase inspections in the markets on a daily basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed displeasure over the poor performance of some price control magistrates and directed them to increase inspections in the markets on a daily basis.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he directed for registration of cases against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities in addition to imposing heavy fines on violators.

He clarified that there is no room in the district for those who do not take steps to provide relief to consumers.

He said that price lists should be displayed in front of the shops for the convenience of the consumers.

Related Topics

Poor Price Market

Recent Stories

Tunisian imam expelled by France

Tunisian imam expelled by France

18 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on ..

Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers

18 minutes ago
 UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

18 minutes ago
 DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offe ..

DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction

18 minutes ago
 Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

18 minutes ago
 PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custod ..

PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody

18 minutes ago
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

18 minutes ago
 Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling ..

Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods

18 minutes ago
 Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

18 minutes ago
 Contraband seized at airport

Contraband seized at airport

18 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

18 minutes ago
 UAE Consul General visits PU

UAE Consul General visits PU

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan