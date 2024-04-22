DC Displeased With Slow Recovery Of Revenue
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the assistant commissioners for slow recovery of government dues under different heads
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the assistant commissioners for slow recovery of government dues under different heads.
Presiding over a review meeting here Monday, he directed them to set daily targets and speed up recovery of government dues including water rate, agriculture income tax, stamp duty etc.
The DC said that he would personally review the revenue recovery targets thrice a week and carelessness and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
He also directed protecting state land in the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nauman Afzal Awan, assistant commissioners and revenue officers were also present.
Recent Stories
CMO visits different school in Nawabshah
UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences
Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish
Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs
Walk marks Earth Day
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CMO visits different school in Nawabshah36 seconds ago
-
Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish39 seconds ago
-
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs5 minutes ago
-
Walk marks Earth Day5 minutes ago
-
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb9 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling9 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections10 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-910 minutes ago
-
28 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan34 minutes ago
-
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members28 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts crackdown on price violators44 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 147 connections, recovers over Rs 4.2m44 minutes ago