DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the assistant commissioners for slow recovery of government dues under different heads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the assistant commissioners for slow recovery of government dues under different heads.

Presiding over a review meeting here Monday, he directed them to set daily targets and speed up recovery of government dues including water rate, agriculture income tax, stamp duty etc.

The DC said that he would personally review the revenue recovery targets thrice a week and carelessness and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed protecting state land in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nauman Afzal Awan, assistant commissioners and revenue officers were also present.