UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Dissatisfied With Anti-dengue Campaign Results

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:57 PM

DC dissatisfied with anti-dengue campaign results

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has expressed his dissatisfaction over the results of surveillance in anti-dengue campaign by the municipal committees in some tehsils of the district and has ordered for a third-party audit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has expressed his dissatisfaction over the results of surveillance in anti-dengue campaign by the municipal committees in some tehsils of the district and has ordered for a third-party audit.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue here Friday in which measures taken for the anti-dengue larvae were reviewed.

He said that if dengue larvae were found in these tehsils during checking, reports of negligence and carelessness against the people concerned would be forwarded to the secretary Local Government.

Reviewing the surveillance activities, the DC said that not a single dengue larva was reported during the checking by the municipal committees in Tehsil Samundari, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala last month.

He ordered for holding regular meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees and sealing of shops where dengue larvae breeding occurs.

Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr.Bilal and other officers of different departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Jaranwala Tandlianwala Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Conservator Forest Sibi Division inspects Forest a ..

54 seconds ago

Solution of people's problems govt's top priority: ..

55 seconds ago

Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of lives

57 seconds ago

SCCI concerned over hours long power outages on in ..

1 minute ago

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

23 minutes ago

Homemade bomb injures four in Cameroon capital

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.