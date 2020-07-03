DC dissatisfied with anti-dengue campaign results

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has expressed his dissatisfaction over the results of surveillance in anti-dengue campaign by the municipal committees in some tehsils of the district and has ordered for a third-party audit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has expressed his dissatisfaction over the results of surveillance in anti-dengue campaign by the municipal committees in some tehsils of the district and has ordered for a third-party audit.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue here Friday in which measures taken for the anti-dengue larvae were reviewed.

He said that if dengue larvae were found in these tehsils during checking, reports of negligence and carelessness against the people concerned would be forwarded to the secretary Local Government.

Reviewing the surveillance activities, the DC said that not a single dengue larva was reported during the checking by the municipal committees in Tehsil Samundari, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala last month.

He ordered for holding regular meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees and sealing of shops where dengue larvae breeding occurs.

Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr.Bilal and other officers of different departments attended the meeting.