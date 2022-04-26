DC distribute 70 discounted transport cards among disabled persons

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur on Tuesday distributed 70 cards at his office among disabled persons to reduce their travelling charges by 50 percent during their outdoor movement.

According to official sources, The holders of the cards would pay half fare during travelling from one city to another.

Similarly, the district administration alongwith Transport department would ensure fare facility. DC announced that 330 more cards would be distributed.

District transport Authority officer was directed to ensure travelling facility to disabled persons.