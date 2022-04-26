UrduPoint.com

DC Distribute 70 Discounted Transport Cards Among Disabled Persons

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC distribute 70 discounted transport cards among disabled persons

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur on Tuesday distributed 70 cards at his office among disabled persons to reduce their travelling charges by 50 percent during their outdoor movement.

According to official sources, The holders of the cards would pay half fare during travelling from one city to another.

Similarly, the district administration alongwith Transport department would ensure fare facility. DC announced that 330 more cards would be distributed.

District transport Authority officer was directed to ensure travelling facility to disabled persons.

Related Topics

Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

25 minutes ago
 China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

39 minutes ago
 Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

1 hour ago
 CM takes notice of blast in van

CM takes notice of blast in van

39 minutes ago
 EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully ..

EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sancti ..

39 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.