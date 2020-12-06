UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Distribute Quilts Among Homeless

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

DC distribute quilts among homeless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, distributed quilts, pillows and blankets among the poor and homeless people to keep them warm during chilly season.

The activity was held in a ground at sector G-9/1, the other day where comforts were provided by some local philanthropists to distribute them among needy.

Talking to APP the DC said it was observed that some people were shivering on main roads in the Federal capital. Taking cognizance of the situation the administration swiftly responded to make sure that nobody sleep without blanket/quilt in the city, he added.

There was a large number of poor people who could not afford to buy clothes for the winter season, he said and appealed the masses to join hands with administration to become a quilt volunteer.

Shafqaat said the district administration has launched a drive, under which needy and homeless families were being given comforter and warm clothes with the help of local philanthropists. /395

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Buy

Recent Stories

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

31 minutes ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

12 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.