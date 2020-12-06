DC distribute quilts among homeless

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, distributed quilts, pillows and blankets among the poor and homeless people to keep them warm during chilly season.

The activity was held in a ground at sector G-9/1, the other day where comforts were provided by some local philanthropists to distribute them among needy.

Talking to APP the DC said it was observed that some people were shivering on main roads in the Federal capital. Taking cognizance of the situation the administration swiftly responded to make sure that nobody sleep without blanket/quilt in the city, he added.

There was a large number of poor people who could not afford to buy clothes for the winter season, he said and appealed the masses to join hands with administration to become a quilt volunteer.

Shafqaat said the district administration has launched a drive, under which needy and homeless families were being given comforter and warm clothes with the help of local philanthropists. /395