DC distribute ration bags to rain affected people

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, Friday, distributed 100 ration bags containing daily use items among the rain affected people in different parts of Naukot. The DC at the occasion said that the government was aware of difficulties of the rain-affected people and a detailed survey to be carried out to initiate relief and early recovery operation at full scale.

The DC said that drainage of rain water from low lying areas was at full swing besides rescue and relief activities in affected areas.