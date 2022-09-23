UrduPoint.com

DC Distributes 18 Motorcycles Among FPC Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:36 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Friday distributed 18 motorcycles among officials of Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) to improve their performance.

Handing over keys of 70cc and 125cc motorcycles to inspectors, supervisors and monitoring staff of parking company he said that no excuse will be entertained regarding non-presence of FPC staff at parking sites.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was being devised to further expand service of company. For this purpose, many reforms would be introduced in the functioning of parking company, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/MD Parking Company Kashif Raza Awan and others were also present.

