UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Distributes Agri Machinery Among Land Owners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC distributes agri machinery among land owners

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Arif Ullah Saturday organized a training programme for landowners of Gomal Zam Dam Command Area on the use of modern machinery and agricultural equipment in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and USAID.

During the function, agricultural equipment and machinery were distributed among the farmers of Gomal Zam Dam Command Area of Kalachi Tehsil, including rechargeable spray pumps, manual table planters, wheat harvesting equipment and seed storage drums.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of the farmers so that the country could develop.

He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and most of its policies were being adopted for the development of agriculture so that the country is self-sufficient in agricultural commodities.

He said that the present government was bringing reforms in every sector which was yielding positive and long lasting encouraging results. Later, agricultural implements were distributed among the people and special training was given on their use.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Dam Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Government Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

7 minutes ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

34 minutes ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

52 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.