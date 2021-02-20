DC distributes agri machinery among land owners

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Arif Ullah Saturday organized a training programme for landowners of Gomal Zam Dam Command Area on the use of modern machinery and agricultural equipment in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and USAID.

During the function, agricultural equipment and machinery were distributed among the farmers of Gomal Zam Dam Command Area of Kalachi Tehsil, including rechargeable spray pumps, manual table planters, wheat harvesting equipment and seed storage drums.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of the farmers so that the country could develop.

He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and most of its policies were being adopted for the development of agriculture so that the country is self-sufficient in agricultural commodities.

He said that the present government was bringing reforms in every sector which was yielding positive and long lasting encouraging results. Later, agricultural implements were distributed among the people and special training was given on their use.