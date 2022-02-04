DC distributes certificates among 120 health officials

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Friday distributed commended certificates among 120 medical personnel including DHOs, DDHOs, tehsil focal persons, mobile teams and incharge medical centers for their outstanding performance in Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign (Reach Every Door).

In phase one of 'Reach Every Door Campaign' (RED) Sargodha district remained in the first ten districts of Punjab and in phase two of the drive it remained in the first five districts.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar awarded certificates of appreciation to DC Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia and CEO Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi at a ceremony in Lahore over their best performance in RED campaign.

The third phase of the RED campaign was started from Feb 1 and will continue till February 14.

In the third phase, in Sargodha district, the target for the first dose is 350,000 and the target forthe second dose is 130,000 for which 1213 teams have been formed.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Zubair, CEO Health Authority Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and DHOs Dr. Ayesha Wajid, Dr. Asif Mehmood and Dr. Zafar Iqbal were also present.