UrduPoint.com

DC Distributes Certificates Among 120 Health Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 09:30 PM

DC distributes certificates among 120 health officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Friday distributed commended certificates among 120 medical personnel including DHOs, DDHOs, tehsil focal persons, mobile teams and incharge medical centers for their outstanding performance in Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign (Reach Every Door).

In phase one of 'Reach Every Door Campaign' (RED) Sargodha district remained in the first ten districts of Punjab and in phase two of the drive it remained in the first five districts.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar awarded certificates of appreciation to DC Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia and CEO Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi at a ceremony in Lahore over their best performance in RED campaign.

The third phase of the RED campaign was started from Feb 1 and will continue till February 14.

In the third phase, in Sargodha district, the target for the first dose is 350,000 and the target forthe second dose is 130,000 for which 1213 teams have been formed.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Zubair, CEO Health Authority Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and DHOs Dr. Ayesha Wajid, Dr. Asif Mehmood and Dr. Zafar Iqbal were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Mobile Sargodha February From Best Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

3 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

4 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

6 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>