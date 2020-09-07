DC distributes certificates among FWMC staff

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali distributed certificates of appreciation among officers and staff of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, who rendered excellent services during the anti-corona campaign.

Chief Executive Officer Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz Bandesha, Manager Operations Abdullah Nazir Bajwa, Manager Accounts and Finance Ahsan Nadeem, Manager HR Waqas Saeed Kerala, Manager Procurement Waqas Asghar, Manager IT Syed Mohsin Raza, Deputy Managers Mutaib Virk, Usman Mustafa, Sajid Imran Faqir, Assistant Managers Ataul Mohsin, Saba Hafeez, Bilal Javed, Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab, Burhan Hanif, Huzaifa Jalil and others were awarded certificates.

The FWMC CEO thanked DC over his encouragement and said that no effort would be spared in carrying out the important task assigned by the district administration along with cleaning the city.