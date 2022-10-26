DC distributes certificates among polio workers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir distributed certificates among polio workers and area in-charges at a ceremony, held at the Civil Defence Hall on Wednesday.

A large number of polio workers were present besides Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr. Khaliq Naswana, District Health Officer Dr Asad Aslam and Dr Ayesha.

The deputy commissioner said that due to the field workers of the Health Department, Sargodha was at placed the first place in the whole province in achieving corona vaccination targets.

He said the polio workers were the frontline soldiers in anti-polio drive and many workers had sacrificed their lives in performance of their duties.

"We pay tribute to Rotary International and other welfare organisations, which have worked selflessly alongside the government to eradicate polio from the country," the DC added.

Children of a private school presented a tableau about the dangers of polio disease.