UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Distributes Certificates Of Appreciation Among Officers

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

DC distributes certificates of appreciation among officers

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Thursday distributed certificates of appreciation among officers of the revenue department for achieving recovery targets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Thursday distributed certificates of appreciation among officers of the revenue department for achieving recovery targets.

He lauded the performance of the officers who achieved the targets and urged other officersof the department to work hard to achieve the set target.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Believes There Should Be No Deadline on Kar ..

9 seconds ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

11 seconds ago

Russia to Involve UNESCO in Karabakh Settlement to ..

12 seconds ago

Police held four kite sellers; recover 1600 kites, ..

14 seconds ago

Faisal Vawda granted time to file comments in his ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.