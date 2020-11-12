DC Distributes Certificates Of Appreciation Among Officers
Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Thursday distributed certificates of appreciation among officers of the revenue department for achieving recovery targets.
He lauded the performance of the officers who achieved the targets and urged other officersof the department to work hard to achieve the set target.