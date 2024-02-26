DC distributes cheque among deserving families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer, distributed financial assistance cheque among deserving families here on Monday.

The poor families received the cheque worth Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, in order to enjoy relief and managing family routine expenses, an official release said here on Monday.

The DC Rizwan Qadeer while speaking on the occasion said that provincial government was preparing a special plan to extend maximum relief to the poor people in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak. A comprehensive policy has already been finalized to help address the genuine issues of deserving families, he added.

The DC urged the officials to work for benefiting most deserving segment of society particularly during the holy month of Ramazan. Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir Ur Rahman and ADCG Muhammad Saif, were also present.