DC distributes cheques among winning wheat farmers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas distributed cheques of prize money among the first, second and third position-holder farmers on Thursday, who had participated in the district-level wheat production competition for the year 2021-22.

The first prize was won by Rasheed Ahmed of Chaprar in tehsil Sialkot, second by Ghulam Mustafa of Gulchander in tehsil Pasrur and the third prize was secured by Muhammad Arif of Darwishkay in tehsil Daska.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Dr Sajjad Mahmood and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Tehsil Sialkot Jawahar Ali were also present.

Talking to farmers, the DC said that agriculture and farmers were the backbone of the country and their official encouragement would continue.

Dr. Sajjad Mehmood briefed the deputy commissioner about the method of production competition.

He added that with the advice of the Agriculture Department (Extension) workers and the hard work of the farmers, it was possible to get the best production in the district.