DC Distributes Cheques For Rs680,000 Among Special Persons

Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi distributed cheques worth Rs680,000 among special poor persons here on Tuesday.

In this connection a ceremony was organized under auspices of Social Welfare Department, 68 special persons were given Rs10,000 each.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi said the Punjab government was taking practical steps for welfare of the poor. He urged philanthropists to come forward and extend donations towards the poor so that they could also celebrate Eidul Azha.

District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Wasim also spoke on the occasion while Deputy Director Social Welfare Naeem Ahmed briefed the participants about different schemes of the department for welfare of the poor and special persons.

