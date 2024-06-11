DC distributes cheques to land owners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon distributed cheques as cost of land to five land owners who gave their land for the purpose of establishing Cantonment at Sakrand.

The cheques distribution program was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-1Nawab Sumair Laghari and District Accounts officer Habibur Rehman were also present on the occasion.