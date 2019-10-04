UrduPoint.com
DC Distributes Cloth Bags At H-9 Bazaar

Fri 04th October 2019

DC distributes cloth bags at H-9 Bazaar

He Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Hamza Shafqaat distributed cloth bags at H-9 Bazaar among the visitors to discourage the practice of plastic bags in the capital markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Hamza Shafqaat distributed cloth bags at H-9 Bazaar among the visitors to discourage the practice of plastic bags in the capital markets.

Around 6,000 bags were delivered to the buyers free of cost in collaboration with 'Asia Foundation', an ICT spokesman on Friday said.

Besides that, citizens were also sensitized about the harmful effects of plastic to the environment and urged to adopt eco-friendly behavior.

