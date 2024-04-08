DC Distributes Clothes, Shoes Among 80 Children At Child Protection Bureau
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar on Monday distributed new clothes and shoes for Eid among more than 60 children residing in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas accompanied him on this occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa expressed that these children residing in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau are their responsibility, and all necessary measures are being taken for their best care.
He further mentioned that it is essential for philanthropists in collaboration with the government to play a significant role in the welfare and well-being of the children residing in the bureau to develop them into useful and productive members of society.
District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur Noshaba Malik briefed that the Punjab government is providing facilities to the children residing in the bureau.
