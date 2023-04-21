DC distributes clothes, shoes among children at CPWB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Friday to distribute new clothes and shoes for Eid among 80 resident children.

District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Noshaba Malik briefed the DC about the facility.

She said facilities were being provided to resident children by Punjab Government.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said, "These children are our responsibility and all our efforts must be done to provide them with better facilities." He urged philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of these children.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) Zulfiqar Maan was also present at the occasion.