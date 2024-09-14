Open Menu

DC Distributes Commendation Certificates Among Best Rescuers

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

DC distributes commendation certificates among best rescuers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among best rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in recognition of their excellent performance in Faisalabad.

Addressing a formal ceremony here on Saturday, the DC appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 in saving precious lives and properties of the masses during emergencies and natural calamities.

He said that Rescue 1122 officials save lives of the victims of building collapse, flood, road traffic accidents, crimes, fire and other incidents by putting their own lives at risk.

He said that the entire nation salutes the prestigious service of Rescue 1122 officials as they are the first and foremost hope of the public in case of an emergency.

The DC also visited Central Rescue Station and took a briefing about functioning of emergency control room, emergency vehicles, rescue ambulances and emergency services.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal and others were also present.

