DC Distributes Compensation Cheques Among Families Of Flood Victims

March 01, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques among heirs of victims of flood devastation.

According to a hand out, the DC distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 10 million each to the heirs of those who lost lives in previous year's floods.

The compensation cheques were handed over to the heirs of late Mst Anita, Mst Seema, Mst Hanzeela, Sajid Ali, Muhammad Ali, Arfat Khan and Muhammad Javed.

Sindh Govt had announced a compensation of Rs 10 million each for those who lost their lives due to devastating floods.

