DC Distributes Compensation Cheques Among Flood Affected Families

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hangu Rafiq Khan Mohmand said on Wednesday that rehabilitation of flood-affected families is among the top priorities of the provincial government.

He said that time has been set to provide immediate assistance to the affected families and support them financially as all administrative machinery was present to solve the problems of the victims.

He said this during a cheque distribution ceremony among flood-affected families.

The Deputy Commissioner said that millions of families have been displaced due to climate change however, Hangu was largely spared from the sudden calamity.

He said that there was no substitute for human life. We were saddened by the loss of lives due to floods across the country.

He said that it was a pleasure to help the flood-affected family members and it was our duty which we were using all our energies and skills to fulfill.

