UrduPoint.com

DC Distributes Compensation Cheques Among Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:51 PM

The compensation cheques were distributed here on Tuesday among the heirs of those who lost lives during heavy rains and flood in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The compensation cheques were distributed here on Tuesday among the heirs of those who lost lives during heavy rains and flood in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani distributed cheques amounting to Rs 12 million among 12 families victims of floods and rain-related incidents during the last monsoon season.

Overall heirs of 25 deceased persons were given a cheque of Rs one million each by the Sindh Government.

On the occasion, DC said that there is no substitute for human life but the government was supporting flood affected family members on humanitarian grounds.

DC further said that more cheques will be distributed among the deceased heirs soon.

