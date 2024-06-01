DC distributes compensation cheques for natural disaster victims

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Saturday distributed compensation cheques to the victims affected by natural disasters including torrential rains, lightning, and other damages.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad, was also present.

During the event, the DC handed over cheques to the affectees amount 7.87 million rupees. The compensation covered eight families who lost their loved ones due to natural disasters, one individual for disability, 29 individuals for house collapses, and two individuals for livestock losses.

The District Disaster Management Unit in Abbottabad, managed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, is actively working to address and compensate citizens' losses from natural disasters.

Reports received by the Relief Section were verified by the Tehsil Revenue Agency, Health Department, C&W, Police, and other relevant departments to ensure that relief reaches the affected individuals efficiently.