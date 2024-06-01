Open Menu

DC Distributes Compensation Cheques For Natural Disaster Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

DC distributes compensation cheques for natural disaster victims

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Saturday distributed compensation cheques to the victims affected by natural disasters including torrential rains, lightning, and other damages.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad, was also present.

During the event, the DC handed over cheques to the affectees amount 7.87 million rupees. The compensation covered eight families who lost their loved ones due to natural disasters, one individual for disability, 29 individuals for house collapses, and two individuals for livestock losses.

The District Disaster Management Unit in Abbottabad, managed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, is actively working to address and compensate citizens' losses from natural disasters.

Reports received by the Relief Section were verified by the Tehsil Revenue Agency, Health Department, C&W, Police, and other relevant departments to ensure that relief reaches the affected individuals efficiently.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Event From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for ..

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

22 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

2 hours ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

2 hours ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

4 hours ago
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

7 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

8 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan