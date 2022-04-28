DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday paid a visit to government school for deaf children and distributed Eid clothes and gifts among deserving children.

He was also taken round to the Welfare Home and social welfare office and exchanged views about various matters pertaining to the welfare of a special persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said all possible steps would be taken for the better care of the special children.

He said extra-curricular activities should be promoted for healthy personality development of children and directed the officials concerned to chalk out programs to provide opportunities to children to take part in sports besides pursuing studies.

In addition to improving children's learning, latent classes should be arranged. The DC inspected the Social Welfare Building, Welfare Home, District Office Social Welfare and Government School for Deaf Children and issued necessary instructions to District Officer Social Welfare Saira Mushtaq.