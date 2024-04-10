Open Menu

DC Distributes Eid Gifts Among CPWB Children

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Children Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) and distributed Eid gifts among the CPWB children here on Wednesday.

He spent some time with the children housed in the bureau and cut Eid cake there.

He also interacted with the children and directed the CPWB administration to improve facilities for them in addition to take necessary steps for their welfare and betterment.

He said, "The CPWB children are an integral part of our society. Hence they would be equipped with quality education and vocational training for making them productive members of the society."

