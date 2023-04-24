UrduPoint.com

DC Distributes Eid Gifts Among Inmates Of Old-age Home, Dar-ul-Amaan, District Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023

DC distributes Eid gifts among inmates of Old-age Home, Dar-ul-Amaan, District Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar visited Old-age Home, Dar-ul-Amaan, District Jail and Allied Hospital during Eid days and distributed Eid gifts among their inmates.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the DC visited to Old-age Home and spend some time while interacting the aged citizens housed there.

He also wished Eid and distributed Eid gifts among them while Deputy Director Social Welfare Aamina Aalam, Incharge Madam Rabia and others were also present on the occasion.

The DC also went to Dar-ul-Amaan and distributed Eid gifts among the women and their children who were housed there while center Incharge Sufiya Rizwan briefed the deputy commissioner about performance of his institute.

Later, the DC also visited District Jail Faisalabad and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates. He also inspected various barracks and cells in the jail and directed its administration to improve facilities for the jail birds.

Jail Superintendent Ali Akbar Gujjar briefed the deputy commissioner about security arrangements in and around the prison.

Later, the DC also went to Allied Hospital Faisalabad and interacted with the patients and their attendants.

He also distributed fruits and Eid gifts among the patients and checked duty roster of doctors and paramedical staff.

Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

