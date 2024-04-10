DC distributes Eid gifts among residents of Old-Age Home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited Old-Age Home and distributed Eid gifts among its residents here on Wednesday.

He interacted with the aged persons of the home and cut Eid cake with them in addition to congratulated them Eid.

He checked various sections of the home and directed its administration to improve facilities for the aged people.

He said that the senior citizens had served the country a lot and now they had dire need of our full attention. Therefore, the district administration would utilize all available resources to facilitate them at maximum extent, he added.