DC distributes financial assistance cheques among 50 Christians

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk distributed cheques amounting Rs 10,000 each to 50 poor Christians, on eve of the Christmas Festival.

The Cheques distribution ceremony was held at the DC office.

Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner observed that the Christian community was playing important role in the country's uplift, and the government acknowledged their services.

Cheques were also given to persons in wheelchairs. On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafique, and some other officers were also present.