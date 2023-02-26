UrduPoint.com

DC Distributes Food At Saylani Langarkhana

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC distributes food at Saylani Langarkhana

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Langar Khana (community kitchen) of Saylani Welfare Trust near the General Bus Stand on Sunday and inspected the dining hall, washroom, and kitchen.

Members board Saylani Welfare Trust Faisal Nadeem, Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema, President Chamber of Commerce Zulfikar Ahmed Maan, General Secretary Bahawal Gymkhana Malik Ejaz Nazim, Member Board of Governors Bahawal Gymkhana Sharjeel Abrar and renowned industrialist Saad Masood were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner checked the quality of food in the Langar Khana and expressed his satisfaction. He distributed food, clothes and shoes among poor people on behalf of the Saylani Trust.

He said the Saylani Welfare Trust is doing welfare work for deserving people and urged philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of deserving people.

