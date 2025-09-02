Open Menu

DC Distributes Food, Relief Items Among Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DC distributes food, relief items among flood victims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir personally reached flood-hit rural areas by boat on Tuesday to supervise relief activities and distribute food and essential supplies among displaced families.

Visiting several affected villages—including Azafi Abadi of Mauza Jali Tarhana, Basti Sadloon, Basti Banda 53/5, and Mauza Abu Wahniwal extending up to Mamukanjan—the Deputy Commissioner met with victims of the Ravi River flooding, listened to their concerns, and expressed solidarity, assuring them that the administration would stand by them throughout the crisis.

During the visit, DC Nasir distributed cooked meals and ration bags, emphasizing that no family would be left unattended. He stated that, under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, three meals a day are being provided in relief camps, and monthly ration bags are being distributed to ensure food security for displaced households.

“Flood victims are our brothers,” he said, adding that the district administration is available round the clock to address their needs.

He further highlighted that the relief operation also includes comprehensive support for livestock, with veterinary doctors deployed at relief camps. Provisions for silage, fodder, animal feed, and vaccination are being made to protect cattle from disease.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the district administration is fully committed to supporting every displaced household until the situation returns to normal.

