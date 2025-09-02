DC Distributes Food, Relief Items Among Flood Victims
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir personally reached flood-hit rural areas by boat on Tuesday to supervise relief activities and distribute food and essential supplies among displaced families.
Visiting several affected villages—including Azafi Abadi of Mauza Jali Tarhana, Basti Sadloon, Basti Banda 53/5, and Mauza Abu Wahniwal extending up to Mamukanjan—the Deputy Commissioner met with victims of the Ravi River flooding, listened to their concerns, and expressed solidarity, assuring them that the administration would stand by them throughout the crisis.
During the visit, DC Nasir distributed cooked meals and ration bags, emphasizing that no family would be left unattended. He stated that, under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, three meals a day are being provided in relief camps, and monthly ration bags are being distributed to ensure food security for displaced households.
“Flood victims are our brothers,” he said, adding that the district administration is available round the clock to address their needs.
He further highlighted that the relief operation also includes comprehensive support for livestock, with veterinary doctors deployed at relief camps. Provisions for silage, fodder, animal feed, and vaccination are being made to protect cattle from disease.
The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the district administration is fully committed to supporting every displaced household until the situation returns to normal.
Recent Stories
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians
Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025
PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties
T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police bust gambling den, nine arrested with cash and equipment42 seconds ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on death of Asif Khan Sanjrani44 seconds ago
-
Health Department issues advisory to prevent spread of Conjunctivitis45 seconds ago
-
Growing Women hosts flood relief fundraiser, announces new initiatives46 seconds ago
-
Flight operations fully restored at Sialkot airport47 seconds ago
-
DC distributes food, relief items among flood victims48 seconds ago
-
CM condoles death50 seconds ago
-
Camps set up in Rawalpindi to support flood victims51 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood situation11 minutes ago
-
DC Barkhan urges parents to cooperate with polio teams for making drive successful11 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Nullah Aik21 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Putin share desire to bolster Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation21 minutes ago