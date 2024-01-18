DC Distributes Gifts Among Children At Zamung Kor
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, visited "Zamung Kor" on Thursday and distributed toys and gifts among street children residing in these shelter houses established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
During the visit, Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi, Director Zamaung Kor Najam Sehar, Principal Afshan Banu, Communication Officer Faisal Khan, Tehsildar Inamur Shahzad, Jamil Khan, Khalid Khan, along with Zamaung Kor staff, polio staff, and regional staff were present. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar interacted with the children, and distributed toys, and gifts.
He also visited classes in Zamung Kor, met with students, and gained awareness about education facilities.
DC Peshawar distributed certificates to the staff for their excellent performance in polio eradication campaigns. Underprivileged children in Zamung Kor were delighted to see the Deputy Commissioner among them, expressing joy.
He directed the Zamung Kor administration to provide the best facilities for underprivileged children's education and emphasized special attention to their education and upbringing so that these future architects could achieve high positions in society.
Zamung Kor Director briefed the DC on the agency's functioning, stating that there are five centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with over a thousand street children receiving education, including 120 female students.
DC Afaq Wazir stated that street children are also part of society, and every class should be provided with essential facilities that are their right.
On this occasion, DC Peshawar provided awareness about polio, emphasizing the need to plan polio drops for children and collaborate with polio eradication teams to eliminate such dangerous diseases.
