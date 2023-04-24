DC distributes gifts among children, prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir distributed gifts among children and prisoners during separate visits here on Monday.

In connection with Eid-ul-Fitr celebratations here Monday, the Deputy Commissioner visited Old Age Home, Children Hospital and District Jail. He distributed gifts among children, senior citizens and prisoners besides wishing them Eid greetings.

He said that bringing happiness on the faces of deserving people was the soul of humanity.

The DC added that the district government had made best arrangements during Eid days to facilitate the masses. He said that strict security arrangements were ensured at parks and other public places to avoid any untoward incident while rescue teams were also debuted at canals and river.

He lauded the officers concerned for making best cleanliness arrangements during Eid holidays.