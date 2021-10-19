DC distributes gifts among elderly people at Aafiat Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim, on Tuesday, visited "Aafiat Centre" and presented gifts to homeless elderly persons.

Aafiat Centre, is part of Social Welfare Department, providing residential, food and some other facilities to homeless old persons.

The deputy commissioner marked the celebration of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal with elderly people and also cut the cake.

The deputy commissioner also heard problems of the people and promised to resolve them as early as possible.

The Holy Prophet (SAWW) is merciful for the whole mankind, said Deputy Commissioner. He stated that young generations should reform their lives in accordance with the teachings of Prophet (SAWW). On this occasion, director social welfare Muhammad Muzammal, and social welfare officer Komal Ejaz were also present.