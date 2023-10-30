DC distributes gifts among inmates of Old-Age Home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited Old Age Home here on Monday and distributed gifts among its inmates.

He interacted with the aged persons housed in the Old Age Home and directed its incharge Madam Rabia to improve facilities for the senior citizens.

Later, the DC also visited SOS Village and distributed gifts, toys and edible items among the children housed there.

He also visited bedrooms of the children and directed the village management to improve quality of the facilities.