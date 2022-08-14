DC distributes gifts, sweets among patients, prisoners, poor kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto distributed gifts and sweets among prisoners, child patients and poor kids during his visit to District Jail, Children Hospital and Child Protection Bureau, with an objective to include them in the happiness of Independence Day, August 14.

While talking to the inhabitants, the deputy commissioner stated that everybody should play a role in uplift of the country. We should demonstrate unity as it is of vital importance to foil nefarious designs of the enemies. Befitting response would be given to enemies who wished to cast evil eyes against the dear homeland.

He also extolled the fervour and enthusiasm of the public in the city.