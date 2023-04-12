Close
DC Distributes Gunny Bags For Wheat Procurement

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The wheat procurement campaign has been launched in the district, and Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan inaugurated the campaign for distribution of 'Bardana' (gunny bags) among farmers, here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and District Food Controller (DFC) Nasrullah Khan Nadeem were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that a target of purchasing 90,000 metric tons of wheat had been set for the Sialkot district. He said that wheat would be purchased from farmers at the Punjab government fixed price of Rs 3,900 per maund, and delivery charges would also be paid to farmers. Payment to farmers would be made through bank to ensure transparency, he added.

The DC said that instructions had been issued to the traffic police for better traffic management to facilitate access of farmers to the wheat purchase centres.

Similarly, instructions have been issued to the Food Department to make effective arrangements at the entry and exit points of the district to stop smuggling of wheat. The deputy commissioner said that five centres had been set up in Pasrur tehsil, two each in tehsil Sialkot and tehsil Daska while one centre for wheat procurement had been set up in Sambrial tehsil.

The assistant commissioners (ACs) concerned would personally monitor the purchase process, he added.

