DC Distributes Helmets Among Motorcyclists

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 05:26 PM

In a significant move for road safety awareness, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider took a crucial step by distributing helmets among motorcyclists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a significant move for road safety awareness, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider took a crucial step by distributing helmets among motorcyclists

through a partnership with a private bank.

Over 100 free helmets were distributed among bike riders at Istanbul Chowk here on Thursday

as a part of the ongoing road safety awareness campaign, aiming to raise a sense of responsibility

among people.

On the occasion, Rafia Haider emphasized the mandatory use of helmets for motorcyclists,

highlighting the campaign's goal to reduce head injuries and enhance safety on roads. The helmet

distribution initiative would continue to raise awareness in the community, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan