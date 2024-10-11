DC Distributes Himmat Card Among Special Persons
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq distributed Himmat Cards to special persons at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital.
Director of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sahar Siddiqa, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr.
Muhammad Hamid, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Ashtiaq Ahmed, and other relevant officials and families of special persons were present at the occasion. Deputy Commissioner stated that measures are being taken for the welfare of special persons under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. On this occasion, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Ashtiaq Ahmed informed that special persons have been formally registered to distribute Himmat Cards. He mentioned that to date, 1300 Himmat Cards have been prepared across Bahawalpur district, and 706 special persons have received their Himmat Cards.
