DC distributes masks among citizens

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) On the orders of Chief Secretary Punjab, the district administration has accelerated measures to control smog.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza distributed masks among the citizens at different places of the city as part of the anti-smog campaign.

On this occasion, he issued instructions to the citizens to avoid activities that cause smog.