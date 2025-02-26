DC distributes Minority Cards

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The distribution of Chief Minister Minority Cards has commenced in Sialkot district to support the minority community.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial distributed the cards at the DC office, with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Muzaffar Mukhtar also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner announced that over 1,500 minority cards would be issued in Sialkot, providing Rs. 10,500 every three months to beneficiaries. So far, 471 cards have been distributed, with the next phase extending to tehsil-level distribution.

He highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to minority rights, ensuring continued support and welfare initiatives for the community.