DC distributes prizes among players

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan has said that sports activities put positive impacts on human health and personality.

He expressed these views while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of the winners of Deputy Commissioner District Karate Cup 2023.

District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal, Director Pakistan Martial Arts Union Mian Shehzad, Organizer Shehzad Ahmed and Coach Muhammad Younis were also present.

Adnan Mahmood Awan congratulated players and distributed medals and trophies among themwho secured the first, second and third positions.