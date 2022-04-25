DC distributes ration among deservings including transgenders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Khan distributed ration bags among deserving persons including over 100 persons from transgenders community at the sports complex here Monday.

The process of distribution of ration among the needy would continue till the end of Ramazan, DC said adding that ehsaas Dastarkhwan would also provide food at Seher and Iftaar times.

He said that gifts and ration would be distributed among destitute kids in the next phase.

Assistant.commissioner Khawaja Umair gave briefing to DC about the ration relief plan and said that each ration bag contains wheat flour and other dry food items.