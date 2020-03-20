DC distributes ration among families of quarantined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Muhammed Naeen Sindhu on Friday has distributed ration and other food items among the families of 34 quarantined people.

The deputy commissioner said that ration would be doubled if the family size of the quarantines was more than six members.

He also visited the Civil Hospital Khairpur and Khairpur city, where he directed municipal administration to ensure anti-mosquito spray in the city besides cleanness in city. He on that occasion reiterated upon transporters, traders and Civil Society to cooperate with the Khairpur administration to secure the population from a coronavirus by mitigating the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile in Khairpur, hotels, public parks, shrines and other markets remained closed.