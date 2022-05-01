DC distributes ration among porters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Sunday distributed ration among porters and class-4 employees of Pakistan Railways at Multan Cantt Station here.

A ceremony was arranged by AC city Khawaja Umair Mahmood in this connection.

Speaking on occasion, Amir Kareem stated that district administration was disbursing ration among different strata of the society because service of public is the most important ibadat in Ramazan.

He informed that he would mark Eid with helpless people and orphans.

The DC also met families of porters and presented them with gifts.