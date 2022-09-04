UrduPoint.com

DC Distributes Relief Goods Among Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC distributes relief goods among flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar here on Sunday distributed relief goods among the residents of flood affected areas of the provincial capital.

In this connection, a ceremony was organized in Government High school Mian Gujjar which was also attended by the KP Chief Minister's Focal Person for Flood Affectees, Arbab Sher Ali, MPAs Asif Khan, Arbab Jehandad Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Aza Arshad, District Director Livestock, Dr Kamran, local elites and large number of flood affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, the public representatives and officers of the district administration said that they all are standing by the flood affectees at this critical juncture.

On this occasion, the affectees were given a relief package for 10 days.

The package included 40 kg flour, ghee, pulses, rice, sugar, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, vegetables and other items. One of the donors also distributed a cash relief of Rs 5000 per family among 352 families.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan said that a survey of the affected houses has been completed in the district. The survey, he said, included both completely and partially damaged houses. A survey for losses inflicted on crops and orchards has been conducted while free medical facilities are being provided to flood affectees in medical camps, he said and added that all necessary steps were being taken for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees returning to their houses.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Sunday Family All Government Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

19 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.