DC distributes Rs. 640 million to local bodies in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has distributed 207 cheques worth Rs. 640 million to 23 local bodies including Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha.

The deputy commissioner Sargodha has distributed the Cheques under Local Government Act 2019 for assets and the financial distribution of dues.

According to details, Cheques worth Rs. 82 million has been given to Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha.

Cheques distributed to 5 Municipal Committees of district Sargodha including MC Bhera Rs. 2.5 million, MC Bhalwal Rs. 2.1 million, MC Kotmomin Rs.

0.7 million, Mc Sillanwali Rs. 5, 69,000 and Rs. 3, 69,000 were given to Municipal Committee Shahpur.

Similarly, Cheques were also distributed among 16 Tehsil Councils (TC). Cheque valued Rs.6 million given to Bhera Tehsil Council, Rs. 6 million to TC Bhalwal, Rs. 80 million to TC KOtmomin, Rs. 130 million to TC Sargodha, Rs. 56 million to TC Sillanwali, Rs. 53 million to TC Sahiwal, Rs. 74 mllion to TC Shahpur.

Rs. 8.4 million were also given to Town Committee Miani, Rs. 2.8 million to Town Committee Phularwan, and Cheques worth 2.7 million to Town Committee Bhabhra.