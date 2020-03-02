UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Distributes Rs. 640 Million To Local Bodies In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:19 PM

DC distributes Rs. 640 million to local bodies in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has distributed 207 cheques worth Rs. 640 million to 23 local bodies including Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has distributed 207 cheques worth Rs. 640 million to 23 local bodies including Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha.

The deputy commissioner Sargodha has distributed the Cheques under Local Government Act 2019 for assets and the financial distribution of dues.

According to details, Cheques worth Rs. 82 million has been given to Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha.

Cheques distributed to 5 Municipal Committees of district Sargodha including MC Bhera Rs. 2.5 million, MC Bhalwal Rs. 2.1 million, MC Kotmomin Rs.

0.7 million, Mc Sillanwali Rs. 5, 69,000 and Rs. 3, 69,000 were given to Municipal Committee Shahpur.

Similarly, Cheques were also distributed among 16 Tehsil Councils (TC). Cheque valued Rs.6 million given to Bhera Tehsil Council, Rs. 6 million to TC Bhalwal, Rs. 80 million to TC KOtmomin, Rs. 130 million to TC Sargodha, Rs. 56 million to TC Sillanwali, Rs. 53 million to TC Sahiwal, Rs. 74 mllion to TC Shahpur.

Rs. 8.4 million were also given to Town Committee Miani, Rs. 2.8 million to Town Committee Phularwan, and Cheques worth 2.7 million to Town Committee Bhabhra.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Sillanwali 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for sustaining ..

5 minutes ago

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Trade volume between Pakiftan, UK during last cal ..

5 minutes ago

Strive hard awearness campaign for " inheritance ..

6 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati low-cost airline &#039;Wizz Air Abu Dhabi& ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.