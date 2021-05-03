UrduPoint.com
DC Distributes Smart Cards Among Stamp Paper Sellers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:32 PM

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull distributed smart cards to stamp paper sellers at her camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that smart cards schemes was a commendable step by the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar which would help check forgery in the sale and purchase of property.

"Now, nobody can tamper with documents as every stamp paper bears computerized number and date", she said.

The DC said the system of stamp papers had been computerized in the district and now, only stamp papers would be issued to those sellers who possess smart cards.

