DC Distributes Sweets Among Health Professionals At Expo Center

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC distributes sweets among health professionals at Expo Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik on Thursday visited coronavirus vaccination center at Expo Center and distributed sweets and gifts among the health professionals, paramedical staff, visitors and others besides reviewing COVID-19 vaccine arrangements.

He inspected the counters and beds placed for coronavirus vaccine receivers and also asked about the cleanliness conditions from the visitors. He also urged to the people to adopt coronavirus SOPs and directed the officials there to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the center.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited the Services Hospital to inspect the arrangements and distributed sweets among security staff of the hospital. He also inquired after the patients and asked about the facilities from patient's attendants.

