DC distributes sweets among inmates in Taimargara Jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Wednesday visited District Jail Taimargara on Eid-ul-Fitr and distributed sweets among inmates.

He was accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan and concerned officials.

The DC inspected various sections of Jail including kitchen, dispensary and juvenile section. He met with prisoners and inquired about their problems.

He directed jail superintendent to take steps for resolution of prisoners’ problems and distributed Eidi among juvenile prisoners.

He directed jail staff to make special arrangements for families of inmates who would visit jail to meet relatives on Eid.

APP/aiq/mds/