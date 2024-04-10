Open Menu

DC Distributes Sweets Among Inmates In Taimargara Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC distributes sweets among inmates in Taimargara Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Wednesday visited District Jail Taimargara on Eid-ul-Fitr and distributed sweets among inmates.

He was accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan and concerned officials.

The DC inspected various sections of Jail including kitchen, dispensary and juvenile section. He met with prisoners and inquired about their problems.

He directed jail superintendent to take steps for resolution of prisoners’ problems and distributed Eidi among juvenile prisoners.

He directed jail staff to make special arrangements for families of inmates who would visit jail to meet relatives on Eid.

APP/aiq/mds/

Related Topics

Resolution Jail Visit Dir

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

6 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

15 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

15 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

15 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

15 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

15 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

16 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan